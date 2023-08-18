

Shakira: She has been nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ by the Spanish-language Rolling Stone magazine. (Photo: Shakira Instagram).

Shakira gets more awards! The Colombian singer-songwriter has been nominated for these categories by the renowned magazine Rolling Stone.

shakira This time too the successes and nominations keep piling up for the magazine rolling stone in spanish, This 2023, the famous Colombian singer has won the Premios Juventud, in addition, she has been nominated for the MTV VMA in the ‘Best Artist’ category. Now, the popular ‘Shaki’ gets two new mentions from music magazine ‘artist of the Year’ And ‘Best Song’.

According to this medium, this will be the first time that they will be hosting the event under this name: rolling stone awards in spanish, Which is for Spanish speaking artists. The festival will take place in Miami and will highlight the vision, passion and innovation of Latino artists.

Beyond traditional metrics and categories, the occasion marks recognition for Spanish-language composers whose works have transcended genres and boundaries, leaving a legacy in contemporary musical culture. And Shakira is one of the great nominees for the October 26 show.

Shakira nominated for ‘Best Artist of the Year’

Rolling stone revealed the name of Shakira: According to the Forbes publication, the ‘Queen of Pop in Spanish’ and said to be the Latin artist who has sold the most records in history. In this mention, she will compete against her compatriots Karol Ji, Natalia Lafourcade, Rosalia among others.

Shakira nominated for ‘Best Song’

In this category, Shakira and Ozuna are nominated for the song “Monotonia”, which has been one of the most successful songs of the Colombian interpreter. “This collaborative theme was one of the breakthroughs with which the singer from Barranquilla returned to music. The release was preceded by news of her separation from Gerard Piqué, the soccer player to whom it is apparently dedicated,” Rolling Stone reported. described.

