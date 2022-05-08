Shakira: she publishes a photo with her two sons for Mother’s Day, Internet users are charmed

This Sunday, May 8, 2022, for Mother’s Day, singer Shakira shared an adorable family moment, with her two sons, on Instagram. The opportunity for her to make them a nice little declaration of love.

Since 2010, Shakira has been living a sublime love story with the Spanish footballer Gérard Piqué. She met her on the set of the clip for her title WakaWakathe anthem of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010. A few months later, on March 29, 2011, she confirmed their relationship on Twitter. The start of a beautiful relationship.

In September, Shakira announces that they are expecting their first child. It is finally on January 22, 2013 that the latter will see the light of day, under the name of Milan Pique Mebarak. Finally, on January 29, 2015, they will welcome their second son, Sasha. Today, the family has chosen to live in Spain, partly for the career of Gérard Piqué, who has been with FC Barcelona since 2008. This couple, very popular with everyone, does not hesitate to regularly share a few snapshots on Instagram.

Shakira with her two sons, Internet users are under the spell

This Sunday, May 8, 2022, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Colombian singer unveiled an adorable photo with her two sons. We can see her, natural, being kissed by her children on each of her cheeks. She writes in the caption: “Just with a kiss they heal everything and are worth to keep fighting for! Happy birthday to all mothers !”can we read.

This adorable message, filled with love, did not fail to seduce the subscribers of the artist’s Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 72 million people. We can read among the comments: “Happy Mother’s Day Shakira, you are not only a great singer, but also a great role model for all moms”or “How beautiful you are with your two grown children. I wish you the best with your Shakira family“. A photo to chew, which has already reached nearly 235,000 likes.