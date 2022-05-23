Shakira shines in a youthful translucent look during a gala in London

In the midst of his multiple work commitments, Shakira traveled to London to attend the music awards ceremony Ivor Novello.

On his way through the red carpet of the gala, held in The Grosvenor House Hotel Park She captured the attention of locals and strangers dressed in a flirty trendy look that highlighted her eternal youth and beauty.

She posed for the cameras dressed in a low-waisted black leather miniskirt paired with a half-buttoned blouse. Said garment presented a translucent design that allowed the view of a black lace bra.

She added a pair of black high-heeled platform ankle boots that added a few inches to her height and helped show off her toned legs.

Photo: The Grosby Group

He finished the lookgrunge style with a gold chain necklace, small matching earrings.

She highlighted her Latin beauty with makeup in tan tones, reddish lipstick, dark shadows on her eyelids and a fine cat eyes

Her hair was styled in voluminous straight locks parted in the middle.

Shakira, 45, was one of the music celebrities honored at The Ivor Novello jalong with other stars like Ed Sheeran.

The Colombian took the stage at The Grosvenor to collect the special international award in honor of her world stardom.

“There’s so much out there and I’m glad there are so many platforms today that new songwriters and new creators are taking advantage of,” the Hips don’t lie singer said after collecting her award.

“When I started my career as a songwriter, producer and singer, it was more difficult because I had to knock on all the doors and it was difficult to make sure that people knew about your work and had exposure, but today, technology has facilitated that in many ways and it is also more democratic,” he added.

your trip to London occurs after being in New York for the promotional tour Dancing With Myself, the new dance show where he shares credits with Nick Jonas.

In an interview he gave in TodayShakira described her role in the program in conjunction with Jonas, as those in charge of saving the participants from elimination.

“We have to save people after the audience eliminates them. That is our job, to save whoever we feel should stay on the show,” she added.

Besides being a kind of judge and savior, the founder of Barefoot She will be the show’s executive producer and will work every week to suggest new choreographies based on her experience as a dancer.

MA