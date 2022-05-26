Shakira shines with a lingerie look, with transparencies and a miniskirt

Shakira he is a global star who radiates sympathy and style in each of his public appearances. And her most recent destination was London, on the night of The Ivor Novello 2022 awards, which the Colombian celebrity attended with a bold lingerie look, with transparencies and a mini skirt to complete a style that broke the networks.

From Barranquilla to London and around the world, Shakira imposes a fashion identity that combines daring with spontaneity, and is pure inspiration for millions of fans of her style.

The Colombian singer in London, with a lingerie look, with transparencies and a miniskirt.

Thus, after shining in New York with a red lingerie-style mini dress with transparencies on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Shakira He bet on a similar look again.

Another recent Shakira lingerie look with transparencies, mini skirt and short boots.

The Colombian celebrity dazzled on the red carpet of the event at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London with a monochrome black outfit defined by its transparencies and a short skirt that left her legs visible in the foreground.

Shakira in total black, with an unbuttoned shirt and a visible bra.

A look with a rocker imprint and sensual airs starring an unbuttoned transparent shirt that revealed the lace bra and a mini skirt. And as an accessory to finish it off, she wore black boots with platforms and extra large buckles.

Shakira with a rock style and elegant.

Definitely, it was a daring and successful decision of style of Shakira, with elegance and character. The total black look was one of the keys to the outfit and its way of combining various trend items -transparency, mini skirt and short boots with high heels- expresses the free style that prevails in the fashion of spring and summer 2022.

Shakira She knows how to interpret and wear the must-haves of each season in her own way, and her elegant lingerie look at the awards night in London proves it perfectly.