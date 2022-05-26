Entertainment

Shakira shines with a lingerie look, with transparencies and a miniskirt

Shakira he is a global star who radiates sympathy and style in each of his public appearances. And her most recent destination was London, on the night of The Ivor Novello 2022 awards, which the Colombian celebrity attended with a bold lingerie look, with transparencies and a mini skirt to complete a style that broke the networks.

From Barranquilla to London and around the world, Shakira imposes a fashion identity that combines daring with spontaneity, and is pure inspiration for millions of fans of her style.

