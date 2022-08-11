Shakira: since their breakup, her ex, Gérard Piqué, has had fun with students

After 12 years of relationship, Shakira and Gérard Pique announced in early June that they were separating, after rumors of infidelity from the Barça player, who returned to his single life.

Gérard Piqué has been free since his separation from the superstar Shakira who won custody of their two children and sailed away to Florida. Staying in Barcelona, ​​the Barça player has rediscovered his bachelor habits, and intends to take advantage of it: he already has date with students including a certain Clara Marti, in particular.

Gérard Piqué and Clara Marti, a rolling business

Clara Marti, a 23-year-old public relations student, would therefore be the new conquest of the Barcelona player. Their rapprochement dates back several months, while the young woman works for Kosmos, the sports and media investment group of the footballer. It is by working together that the two would have met according to The Mirror. and started a relationship that they tried to keep “discreet” as best they could, given the context of separation between Shakira and Gérard Piqué.

According to a source close to the student, who spoke to The Sun newspaper, “Gérard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but those around them all know what is going on.” Before adding that “People helped keep the romance quiet and deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people couldn’t find pictures of her.” According to The Mirror, that alone makes his comrades think that Gérard Piqué’s intentions are serious vis-à-vis the young woman. The media specifies that it has tried to obtain comments from the Barcelona entourage, without success. If this is confirmed, the lyrics of Shakira’s song “Te felicito” would then take on their full meaning. “To be with you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; […] it was the drop that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”