Shakira single: she is already finding her ex! : the slideshow

1 / 19 Shakira single: she is already finding her ex!

2 / 19 Shakira arrives at the Ivor Novello Awards in London, UK

© Purepeople BestImage

3 / 19 Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship – Shakira and her companion Gérard Piqué kiss tenderly in the stands of the Davis Cup final in Madrid. © Purepeople BestImage

4 / 19 Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019.

© Purepeople BestImage

5 / 19 Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship – Shakira and her companion Gérard Piqué kiss tenderly in the stands of the Davis Cup final in Madrid, November 24, 2019.

© Purepeople BestImage

6 / 19 Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019. © Purepeople BestImage

7 / 19 Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship – Shakira and her companion Gérard Piqué kiss tenderly in the stands of the Davis Cup final in Madrid, November 24, 2019.

© Purepeople BestImage

8 / 19 Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique arrive at JFK airport in New York with their children Milan and Sasha for the Christmas holidays on December 24, 2017 © Purepeople BestImage

9 / 19 Singer Shakira accompanied her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, to JFK airport in New York with her husband Gerard Pique and their children Milan and Sasha. December 29, 2017

© Purepeople BestImage

10 / 19 Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019.

© Purepeople BestImage

11 / 19 Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique arrive at JFK airport in New York with their children Milan and Sasha for the Christmas holidays on December 24, 2017

© Purepeople BestImage

12 / 19 Shakira leaves the biopic “Elvis” party at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Tiziano Da Silva

13 / 19 Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique arrive at JFK airport in New York with their children Milan and Sasha for the Christmas holidays on December 24, 2017

© Purepeople BestImage

14 / 19 Shakira leaves the biopic “Elvis” party at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, Tiziano Da Silva

15 / 19 Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique arrive at JFK airport in New York with their children Milan and Sasha for the Christmas holidays on December 24, 2017

© Purepeople BestImage

16 / 19 Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship – Shakira and her companion Gérard Piqué kiss tenderly in the stands of the Davis Cup final in Madrid, November 24, 2019.

© Purepeople BestImage

17 / 19 Shakira poses at the “Martinez” hotel during the 75th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva/Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Tiziano Da Silva

18 / 19 Shakira – Climbing the steps of the film “Elvis” during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. May 25, 2022 © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Dominique Jacovides