Shakira single: two months after her breakup, the singer finds a smile with her sons
Two months after her separation from footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira has not decided to mope. The Colombian star was spotted all smiles on a beach in Mexico with her two sons, Milan and Sasha.
Shakira doesn’t give up. Two months after announcing her separation from footballer Gerard Pique, the Colombian star shows that she is more of the type to move forward. While many rumors have spread in recent months, and in particular about the infidelity of the FC Barcelona defenderthe two spouses announced their divorce in a joint press release, after many years of married life that was thought to be perfect.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for your privacy. Thank you for your understanding”had written the two former lovebirds in order to officially inform their fans. Since then, everything seems to be going for the best. on the side of the performer Whenever. As proof, the Daily Mail media surprised her looking totally happy on a Mexican beach.
Shakira was spotted totally happy on a beach in Mexico
Beautiful as usual in a lavender swimsuit, Shakira was therefore seen on the beach of Cabo San Lucas with a smile from ear to ear in the company of her two sons born of her love with Gerard Pique: Milan, born in 2013 , and Sasha, in 2015.
While the Colombian singer seems to be taking advantage of her celibacy to refocus on her small family, Gerard Piqué would have been seen several times in a nightclub, sometimes accompanied. Numerous sources indicating that he had since his separation “adopted a festive lifestyle”. Either way, that’s no longer Shakira’s problem. And the latter seems to be delighted.
