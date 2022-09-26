Shakira speaks out on Gerard Pique’s deception

The Colombian artist spoke about the situation for the first time

Several months back, the glamorous couple that formed Gerard Pique and Shakira was shattered when the press revealed that the player was having an affair with another woman.

If the two parties took the floor to formalize their separation, neither made comments before the interpreter of Torture speak for the first time to the magazine SHE :

It’s really difficult to talk about it personally, especially since it’s the first time I’ve addressed this situation in an interview. I stayed quiet and just tried to take it all in. It’s difficult to talk about it, (…) because I am in the public eye and because our separation is not a normal separation. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. (…) And sometimes I just feel like it’s all just a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real.

All this while my father was in intensive care and I was struggling on many levels. Like I said it’s probably the darkest hour of my life […]I put my career on hold and came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was an act of love.

Now, the 45-year-old singer has decided to focus on her children and her musical career, projects that could be jeopardized by her contentious case with the Spanish tax authorities.