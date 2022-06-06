Shakira splits from Gerard Pique after 12 years of relationship

For several days, rumors of deception had been circulating. This Saturday, May 4, the two stars officially announce their separation in a press release.

By the editor

Published on 4/06/2022 at 14:06

This Saturday, May 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announce the end of their relationship in a joint press release sent to the Spanish press agency EFE.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “they write.







The FC Barcelona defender and the singer, who had been together for 12 years and who had met during the filming of the “Waka Waka” clip, had been making headlines in the Spanish tabloids for a few days. Rumors swirled that Gerard Pique was caught by Shakira in the arms of another woman.







Together they had two children, Milan who is 9 years old and Sasha who is 6 years old. The Spanish media Informalia reports that custody of the children may be a problem during the separation because “they are not married”. According to some sources, “neither wants money from the other”. Besides, Shakira no longer wishes “living in Barcelona” where “She has no friends or family here (except Pique’s) and the tax authorities have been chasing her for years”. She just wants “to settle in another country with his children”.









