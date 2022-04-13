Shakira stops waxing and joins the new fashion that triumphs among celebrities

It is no secret to anyone that eyebrows are one of the most important in the harmony of the face, since they help with the expression while they are in charge of framing the look.

For this reason, the trends in the shape of the eyebrows have changed significantly during the last decades; going from a defined, thin and very fine eyebrow (representative look of the 90s and 2000s) to a slightly more natural, organic and carefree one.

Although the pioneer in this type of eyebrows that has become fashionable in recent years was the English model Cara Delevingne, the truth is that several celebrities have joined the trend of organic eyebrows, declaring the cessation of waxing. One of the artists who has most defended this look during her The last public appearances have been the singer Shakira, who went from having perfectly plucked, fine eyebrows with a fairly marked peak to showing off disheveled, natural and bushy eyebrows.

Fortunately, the excessive use of hair removal did not play havoc with the natural way of Shakira’s eyebrows, achieving that with a little patience her eyebrows returned to be just as populated as when she was 13 years old. However, today there are a large number of beauty techniques that allow people who, genetically, do not have a large volume of hair on their eyebrows, to show off Shakira’s current look without having to resort to invasive treatment. to make it.

One of the most widely used techniques today. is microblading: a technique that allows perfecting the shape and size of the eyebrows to improve the symmetry of the face, achieving a natural appearance. It is an aesthetic treatment in which a kind of semi-permanent tattoo is made, a duration between 8 and 12 months. The effect is achieved by injecting color into the most superficial layer of the eyebrow, creating very fine lines that resemble natural hair.

In case you do have a bushy eyebrow, but without shape, you can resort to an eyebrow lamination treatment: a technique that achieves an upward combed eyebrow effect, completely smoothing the hair to fix it in the desired way. Although Shakira prefers a much more natural look, it is an option for those with rebellious eyebrows that cannot be fixed with a conventional mascara.

Last but not least, there is the use of cosmetic eyebrow gel, Shakira’s favorite technique to achieve that voluminous and bushy eyebrow effect, with a tone according to her blonde hair. This type of gel is available in almost all makeup brands and its use is quite simple, only a light amount should be applied to the eyebrow, while combing in the desired direction, achieving a completely natural effect, but with a touch of color, as Shakira shows in her photos.