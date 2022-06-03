Shakira suffers an anxiety attack in the midst of her relationship crisis with Piqu

Lto an alleged couple crisis between Shakira and Gerard Piquerevealed by The newspapersuffers one more episode. And in this case, it affected the singer. The Colombian would have suffered an anxiety attack.

Magazine Hello! revealed the incident that would have occurred last Saturday, May 28, upon returning from the French city of Cannes. The publication collects images of the incident.

In them you can see the artist crying next to an ambulance that will be attending her. Shakira appears accompanied by the FC Barcelona player at her side.

The same media reports that she had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital Teknon from Barcelona to be attended. In addition to Piqu, other relatives of the singer attended the scene worried.

The facts, as explained The worldwould have happened before the information published by The newspaper. This situation would explain the moments of uncertainty experienced by the couple.

Precisely, this last medium already revealed that Piqué would be living in a single apartment and that the relationship would be going through its worst moment in recent years.

Shakira and Piqu met in 2010, during the World Cup in South Africa in which the player represented the Spanish soccer team. They both have two children together.