Shakira summons Pique to court: here are the reasons

Undoubtedly, the new courtship between Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti has caused a lot of talk in recent days as it is the bone of contention between the footballer and Shakira, but it has also been revealed that the defender’s parents do not accept said relationship.

And it is that after 12 years of relationship between Shakira and Pique and two children in common, the Spaniard’s parents do not see this new relationship with a good eye, even less because they have always expressed their full support for the Colombian to return with her son and become her family again.

After Clara Chia Martí’s identity was revealed through a few images, versions of infidelity resurfaced, pointing to the Barcelona defender, as he was always said to be the cause of the breakup. relationship and not come to an agreement.

This situation could not only irritate the fans of Shakira but also the parents of the footballer, who had to face the media pressure, in addition to the fact that it is presumed that the Colombian has broken all ties with them, since she separated from I hammered on June 4th.

According to the show OjoPe, this relationship between Pique and the young woman is totally rejected by the Spaniard’s parents, who say that every time he takes her to live with them, a situation of discomfort arises, in addition because they’re not interested in dealing with her.