Shakira surprised and talked to her copycat amid the ‘boom’ of ‘El Jefe’ in Colombia

‘Yo Me Llamo’ is one of the programs that Colombians watch the most at night. Several copycats are competing for the title of being the ‘perfect double’ in the 2013 season.

Among the different voices heard this year, ‘Yo Me Lmao Shakira’ is one of the entrants that stands out the most.

On more than one occasion, her singing abilities and way of dancing have been appreciated. Shakira herself also shared a clip of her copycat in a story on her Instagram account and wrote that her double was “better than the original”.

The participant, Andrea Correa, is from Chile and has already participated in realityAnd the same will happen in your country in 2020, ‘Yo Soy Chile’, in which he also proved his talent.

Now, imitates shakira professionally And she also gets the help of a designer who makes her costumes.

Shakira salutes her imitator

On the September 21 broadcast of the morning program ‘Dia a Dia’, Andrea Correa was a guest, talking about her time on the program. Caracol Channel.

Apart from talking about the good reception his imitation has received from the audience of ‘Yo Me Lmao’, Chileans received a live greeting from the original Shakira.

“Hello, a big kiss to my copycat Andrea Correa, who is amazing. And to the entire ‘Yo Me Llama’ team.”the Barranquilla native said in a short clip shared first on small screens and then on the social networks of the program.

Hearing her reference’s greeting, the copycat did not hold back and shed a few tears of joy, while she covered a part of her face with her hands and had an expression of surprise on her face.

“He already reposted me, it was magical for me, and now he’s welcoming me with name and everything,” the impersonator commented, thanking me for the gesture.

,This is so that you can be even more motivated, the fact of the matter is that you cannot rest on your laurels. On the contrary, you have to prepare more because (Shakira) is pending,” presenter Ivan Lalinde told the impersonator.

Corea also mentioned in the interview that he had never met Shakira in person nor had he had the opportunity to attend a concert of his favorite artist.

“You are truly an exemplary woman, for some reason I feel that I am very inspired every time to improve, to achieve respectable imitation of you because your work is admirable,” the imitator commented in the same program, Where she also danced and sang.

