Shakira surprises with a miniskirt dress with long sleeves and gloves

Shakira It is a global trend due to its resounding separation with the soccer player Gerard Piqué. But the Colombian singer is also at an excellent moment in her career, breaking records with her hits and on television, surprising with incredible looks.

As a jury of the talent contest “Dancing with myself” Shakira shined with a dress fine knit to the body, with length of mini skirt and with a super original design with a high neck, long sleeves and gloves! incorporated.

Shakira’s mini dress with attached gloves on the set of “Dancing with myself.”

And if something was missing for you Shakira draw the attention sheathed in the dress it was its floral print in acid red and burgundy tones on a lime green base. Definitely an extravagant look that Shakira He chose from the latest Vetements collection, one of the most revolutionary signature fashion firms of recent seasons.

The Vetements dress, one of the fashion brands of the moment.

His designs are characterized by challenging the traditional codes of the fashion industry, proposing rare silhouettes and unconventional volumes and shapes. so is the mini dress sweater type with sleeves included with which Shakira He broke it on the screen of the NBC network and went viral through social networks.

The groundbreaking detail of the dress is the incorporated gloves.

Vetements is one of the cult labels of the moment, and in addition to the artist born in Barranquilla, the North American celebrity Kim Kardashian also usually chooses garments from her daring catalog. The Demna brothers and Guram Gvasalia are the creators behind this streetstyle-inspired firm that, like Shakirais aligned with the LGTBIQ+ community.

Two Vetemens designs with a silhouette and print similar to the miniskirt dress worn by Shakira.

And diversity and deconstruction is an essential part of the fashion proposal of this Parisian label that seduces Shakira in times of revolutionized intimacy that also translates into bold and youthful looks. This is what is proposed by this brand identified with the millennial public and the Z generation that today also surrenders at the feet of “the new Shakira”, a woman with a personality that is encouraged by everything.