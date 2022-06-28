Entertainment

Shakira surprises with a miniskirt dress with long sleeves and gloves

Shakira It is a global trend due to its resounding separation with the soccer player Gerard Piqué. But the Colombian singer is also at an excellent moment in her career, breaking records with her hits and on television, surprising with incredible looks.

As a jury of the talent contest “Dancing with myself” Shakira shined with a dress fine knit to the body, with length of mini skirt and with a super original design with a high neck, long sleeves and gloves! incorporated.

