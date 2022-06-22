Shakira surprises with this dance and some ask what Piqué will think | Entertainment

Shakira

It has been a trend after he confirmed his separation from Gerard Piqué, with whom he had been in a relationship for 12 years. Despite the difficulty of her personal situation, the artist has been very active on social networks sharing her music and talent.

The interpreter of ‘Waka waka’ has participated in recent months in ‘Dancing with myself’, a program of the international channel NBC in which a group of dancers competes every week. And, in the middle of it, it was where Shakira drove her followers crazy after giving a tutorial with her famous steps to the rhythm of the single ‘Whenever wherever’.

Wearing a blue suit and moving her hips, the woman from Barranquilla received all the applause from her fans, although some also asked What will Piqué think about this publication where the Colombian looks simply spectacular.

“The best of the best 😍🔥”“She is simply the best 👏👏👏”, “Why are you crying, Piqué? 😂😂” and “Aaaaay I love her sooooooooooo. Sure, but she makes it look sooo easy hahaha 🔥❤️”, were some comments.