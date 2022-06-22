Shakira surprises with this dance and some ask what Piqué will think | Entertainment
The interpreter of ‘Waka waka’ has participated in recent months in ‘Dancing with myself’, a program of the international channel NBC in which a group of dancers competes every week. And, in the middle of it, it was where Shakira drove her followers crazy after giving a tutorial with her famous steps to the rhythm of the single ‘Whenever wherever’.
Wearing a blue suit and moving her hips, the woman from Barranquilla received all the applause from her fans, although some also asked What will Piqué think about this publication where the Colombian looks simply spectacular.
“The best of the best 😍🔥”“She is simply the best 👏👏👏”, “Why are you crying, Piqué? 😂😂” and “Aaaaay I love her sooooooooooo. Sure, but she makes it look sooo easy hahaha 🔥❤️”, were some comments.
On the other hand, Shakira also took her out of the stadium in recent days after she made her dance.