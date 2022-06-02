Shakira takes off her underwear to dance and starts following Henry Cavill on Instagram

Amidst rumors of separation from Gerard Piqué Y Shakirathe Colombian caused a furor in the dance reality show of NBC, “Dancing With Myself“ by taking off her underwear to dance one of the “challenges” that she creates for the show and wearing pants that left her in evidence. But she also started to follow in Instagram a henry cavillone of the most handsome interpreters of Superman.

With blue pants with openings on the sides, Shakira made it clear that she will probably not only get rid of her husband, the center of FC Barcelona, Gerard Piqué, but of his underwear as well. In fact, she did it for one of her dances on her new dance reality show. However, another fact caught the attention of fans in the midst of the revolution that has caused her alleged separation from Catalan. Shakira started following Henry Cavill on Instagram.

Let us remember that a few days ago, the actor himself Superman he was being interviewed by a television network, when he made an amazed gesture with someone who had appeared on the red carpet. It was about Shakira, who arrived wearing tight black pants and a tiny red top. The impact of the star Hollywood It was such that he even asked the presenter if it was the Colombian.

A few days later the rumor of infidelity on the part of Gerard Piqué Y Shakira. Several media outlets have attributed Susan Cortez as one of the third in discord and there is also talk of “others”. Even that the couple would no longer be living together but that the footballer is already on his own. As well as he has also been seen parties with friends in different clubs. For now, neither of them has made any official statement.

While we leave you the video clip of Shakira’s most recent song with Raww Alexander“Te Felicito” that has millions of reproductions in Youtube.

