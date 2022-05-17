Shakira Takes TikTok Dance Challenge E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shakira beat Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge.

Shakira and Fallon faced off in the “Watch it Once” dance challenge on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

The rules of the game are to watch a TikTok Dance once, then see who can perform the moves most accurately.

“I learned something, never underestimate your enemies, so I know I have to be careful here,” Shakira joked.

The two ended up watching the dance clip twice instead of once and Shakira nailed it.

“You are Shakira,” Fallon said. “It is not fair.”

“I’m very impressed with you,” she replied. “It wasn’t bad at all.”

The second clip was a dance choreographed by Shakira herself, so it goes without saying that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer won that round as well.

Shakira and Fallon also discussed her new song, “Te Felicito”, released in April.

“I don’t release too much music,” Shakira explained. “For me, it is a priority to devote time to my children. But when I do, I focus.”

The musician’s children actually helped Shakira come up with the concept for the music video.

“I think kids are extremely creative, all of them,” she said.

The interpreter of “Waka Waka” has two sons whom she shares with her companion Gerard Pique.

Shakira’s kids might follow in her musical footsteps, but the musician really wants them to have a “good haven.”

“I wish they had music in their lives,” Shakira said. “Because music gives them so much, he’s a good companion, you know. In life. It is a good refuge.”