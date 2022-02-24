Shakira taught her exercise routine to look so good at 45 years old

Shakira is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of songs that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

On this occasion, the talented Colombian is not in the news because of her music but because of a video that she shared a few hours ago in her status on her official Twitter account. Instagram. In them you can see part of the exercise routine that she performs daily to look so good at 45 years old. The figure that the Colombian singer possesses constantly captures the eyes of her followers.

