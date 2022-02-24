Shakira taught her exercise routine to look so good at 45 years old

Shakira is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of songs that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

On this occasion, the talented Colombian is not in the news because of her music but because of a video that she shared a few hours ago in her status on her official Twitter account. Instagram. In them you can see part of the exercise routine that she performs daily to look so good at 45 years old. The figure that the Colombian singer possesses constantly captures the eyes of her followers.

Recently, the singer of the song “Crazy” She shared a video on the aforementioned social network where she is seen with her personal trainer, who also had a birthday a few days ago. “I had my birthday workout AND birthday cake, now it’s your turn! Happy birthday @theannakaiser!” (Had my birthday workout and birthday cake, now it’s your turn! Happy birthday @theannakaiser!)

Likewise, the beautiful coffee maker released last year the song called “Don’t Wait Up”which so far has more than 44 million views on Youtube. This marks that it is one of the most listened to musical themes of this second part of the year. Without a doubt, the success of the beautiful Colombian seems to have no end since every time she appears on the networks, she sets a trend among her fans.

As for her musical success, the talented Colombian received two awards at the Latin American Music Awards. They were for the song she performed with Anuel AA call “I like”which was chosen as the best pop song, and as the best female pop artist.