Shakira teaches how it moves and stimulates the imagination of Gerard Piqué

Shakira got away with it and, true to her style, managed to delight her millions of followers on Instagram with a video showing her charms.

By:

Writing Passion Soccer March 31, 2022 11:19 a.m.

Shakira delighted her millions with a new challenge and they are commenting that it is the most played on her Instagram account. In the video that does not stop adding reproductions, the Colombian singer shows all her charms and stimulates the imagination of Gerard Piqué.

To the rhythm of Hips Don’t Lie Shakira does her thing on social networks and true to her style, she managed to delight her millions of followers on Instagram with a video showing how she moves. However she received criticism for not moving her hips…just her eyes.

The challenge consisted of just that: making faces to the rhythm of a new version of one of Shakira’s classics. However, not even Gerard Piqué expected him to dare so much. As expected, content of these characteristics did not go unnoticed at all and garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of “likes”.

Apparently Shakira not only knows how to move her hips very well, but also her face that, thanks to her musical ear, perfectly synchronized with the song, a key piece of this entertaining challenge.