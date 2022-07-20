Shakira: the recipe for her (successful) style over nearly three decades

Low waist and crop top, if we had to describe the look of Shakira from memory, these clothes would be the first to come to mind. Pants so tight that they are like a second skin, with a low waist marked by belts. A top as small as the silhouette of a triangle bikini. It is the memory that we keep of the clip of Sureprobably the singer’s most iconic song. Barranquillasupported from beginning to end by her gestures and her choreography.

She was also helped by her signature look, arguably the most appropriate for highlighting her bodily expressiveness and pairing it with traditional belly dance moves, which Shakira practice since childhood. This formula has been declined in countless ways by the artist, from his beginnings, marked by more rock guitars, where the look was linked to a certain heritage of the metal aesthetic, which also incorporates tight pants, until her current looks, more eclectic and marked by current trends.

A beauty look (very natural) as a constant

The look of Shakira was marked by constancy rather than great metamorphoses. In fact, she surprises by being very natural, with a pronounced taste for what is called make-up no make-up (natural makeup) that eschews the smoky eyeshadow or stark red lips that so defined the 2000s decade in which Shakira became a star.