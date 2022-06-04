Shakira: the singer formalizes her breakup with Gerard Piqué

End clap for Shakira and Gerard Pique! The famous Latino couple officially announced their separation in a press release, ending a twelve-year-long relationship.

For several days a strange rumor had been circulating on social networks: Shakira and Gerard Pique would be separated. A press release published today by the Spanish press agency EFE (Iberian AFP) has just formalized this separation. The Colombian singer and the Spanish player of FC Barcelona put an end to their life as a couple after having flowed happy days for twelve years. An enchanted parenthesis during which Shakira gave birth to two children, Sasha and Milan, budding footballers in love with the round ball like their father.

” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. The press release, short, simple and effective, was designed by Shakira’s communication agency, with the agreement of Gerard Pique. Social networks ignite again when the rumor circulating there becomes reality. The suspicion had also made the headlines of the press. Whoa! thus evoked last week a serious anxiety attack of the singer, immediately taken to the hospital in Barcelona.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, a meeting placed under the sign of destiny

Shakira and Gerard Pique, an almost too obvious meeting. The singer and the footballer had met some time before the 2010 World Cup, organized in South Africa. That year, Shakira sang the official competition anthem, WakaWaka. He won the World Cup with the Spanish team against the Netherlands. ” I told him that we would meet in the final.said Gerard Pique at L’Esportiu in 2020.” She was going to sing the anthem at the closing ceremony and I assumed that we would play this game. We lost the first game, but in the end we won. » A perfume of victory that we will never forget!

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free