Shakira: The singer’s fate compared to Gerard Pique, Lewis Hamilton, Drake and the rest of her alleged boyfriends Celebrities from United States | fame

shakira And Gerard Piqué They ended their relationship in June 2022 and after rumours, legal procedures, Clara Chia Marti and millionaire songs, the Colombian singer was married to Lewis Hamilton and Fly, The music star moved from Barcelona to Miami, but is still the focus of the international press.

Interpreter of “empty cup”, Said good-bye to Spain to seek peace and his children, sasha and milanDon’t put pressure on yourself. In usaHowever, the situation has not changed, as the native of Barranquilla has been caught with several celebrities.

after the storm has passed, Shakira and Pique are living in a phase of peaceFans of the singer-songwriter have been left wondering what the odds are between Shakira’s luck and her potential suitors.

Because The Child Prodigy, in one of his many predictionssaid that if he sees a good economic future shakira and hamilton They came together to do business together. Here we tell you who has more money, the singer or the men with whom her name is associated.

Colombian Shakira had a romantic relationship with pilot Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Shakira/Instagram)

The fate of Shakira and her companions

shakira

Shakira has a net worth of $400 millionAccording to information published by Forbes Colombia in 2023, artists are overbilled for their hit songs. Weird“BZRP Music Sessions #53″, “Acrostico”, among others. To this we must add the Colombian artist’s business and other income.

Lewis Hamilton

Whereas Lewis HamiltonOne of the “suitors” who has voiced the most 65 million dollars in his accountAccording to information received from Forbes. He is one of the highest paid Formula 1 drivers. It also has income from advertisement and other items.

Rumors about Shakira and Hamilton have been fueled by photos uploaded by the Colombian singer in a recording studio (Photo: Shakira/Louise Hamilton/Instagram)

Drake

Flyfor his part, has a fortune 250 million dollars, according to estimates by the exclusive portal Celebrity Net Worth. The American musician has increased his wealth since 2019, when his net worth was estimated at 150 million, thanks to his music, his tours and other income.

Drake has dated Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities (Photo: AFP)

Gerard Pyke

And Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué? Clara Chia Marti’s boyfriend has a lot of wealth 80 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During his good time at the Barcelona club, he earned up to $12 million. The businessman, who is already retired, has not only invested in the streaming business but also in real estate, sports etc.

Gerard Pique was a Barcelona FC footballer (Photo: AFP)

personal data of shakira

birth name : Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll date of birth : 2 February 1977

: 2 February 1977 age : 46 years

: 46 years Children: milan and sasha

milan and sasha birth place : Barranquilla, Colombia

: Barranquilla, Colombia nationality : Colombian and Spanish

: Colombian and Spanish Home : barcelona

: barcelona Language maternal : Spanish

: Spanish Height: 1.57m