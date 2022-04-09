Shakira: the small house in Barranquilla where the singer grew up | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

For sure, Shakira is a world latin music icon, whose career spanning more than three decades has led her to win various awards such as: 41 Latin Billboard Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammys and a Latin Grammy for person of the year. Not only that, because she holds several Guinness World Records and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; that is to say, she is all one star in the industry.

Although she now enjoys fame, popularity and the affection of her audience from different nations, many wonder where the artist began to compose her successful songs, which to date continue to draw sighs and make hips move in the middle of the night. world.

As is known, the interpreter of “Eyes like this” was born on February 2, 1977 in Barranquilla, where he grew up until he was eight years old, but when his father declared bankruptcy he went to live for a while with relatives in Los Angeles. Upon his return, he was surprised that most of the family’s possessions had been sold, so they moved into a simple house.

Shakira on stage during the “Rock in Rio” music festival in Arganda del Rey, near Madrid, on June 5, 2010 (Photo: Dominique Faget / AFP)

HOW IS THE HOUSE IN BARRANQUILLA WHERE SHAKIRA LIVED BEFORE BECOMING FAMOUS?

The House of Shakira is located in the neighborhood of El Limoncito, in Barranquilla. She and her loved ones lived exactly in the apartment 202 of the Sagittarius Buildingaccording to the local mayor’s office.

The building has white exterior walls and there are plants in the passageway on both floors. Both windows and doors are with black bars. On the right side, looking from the outside, there are some cement stands with black railings.

It should be noted that El Limoncito is located about 4 miles from the center of Barranquilla. This place has parishes and a park that bears the same name, which has trees and games for children.

The house where Shakira lived before she was famous (Photo: EnLatino.com)

This is the house that saw her grow

A viral video from the EnLatino.com website shows the home of the person who years later would become “the most awarded artist of all time and the most awarded Latin artist.”

A video reporter went to the same house and spoke with a tenant, who said that all the apartments have three small rooms and they are simple. Another lady who also lives in the place pointed out that the interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” sat on the stairs with guitar and notebook in hand to dedicate herself to composing her songs.

It was in this place that the Colombian artist grew up with her parents William Mebarack and Nidia Ripoll, before becoming a mass idol.

Where did Shakira study?

Shakira herself told years ago that she studied at the Colegio San José de Barranquilla, where she excelled in art, since she won second place in a contest.

Where does Shakira currently live?

Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué, along with their two children, Milan and Sasha, live in Barcelona. The mansion of the Colombian singer and FC Barcelona defender is located in Esplugues de Llobregat, which has 3,800 square meters, which they built from scratch.

It is three stories high and two underground, where the bedrooms, main halls, a gym, swimming pool, garden and even a tennis court are located.