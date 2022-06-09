Shakira, the successful life of her boyfriend before Piqué | Facebook

ANDhe stir continues in Shakira’s life, for the regrettable situation she is going through, after it was revealed that the father of her children, the soccer player Spanish, Gerard Piquéit was unfaithful with another woman, so now the name of one of the men who was with her before the Spaniard came into her life resurfaces.

Antonio de la RuaArgentine lawyer, socialite, image consultant and businessman, son of the Argentine politician Fernando de la Ruawas the man who was with Shakira before Pique. A relationship that lasted just over ten years and ended in the middle of the scandal.

At that time, it was said that Shakira had broken up with de la Rúa because she was already having a relationship with Piqué, a footballer for FC Barcelona, ​​but she always assured that they were false rumours.

Shakira, the successful life of her boyfriend before Piqué. Photo: Facebook



According to an article in the magazine Hola, at the beginning of 2011 Shakira and De la Rúa announced their breakup with a statement in which they pointed out that they both lived wonderful years of their lives, thanks to that love and respect that both had for each other. each other and described themselves as an exceptional couple, as well as companions.

Both Shakira and Antonio were always very discreet and at that time they also declared that their separation was “temporary” and made it clear that they would continue working together.

“Antonio remains vigilant in my business and career interests as he always has. We move forward as partners, working hand-in-hand and in close communication. Our friendship and understanding is unbreakable and indestructible,” Shakira said. although it did not happen that way.

This relationship ended in a tumultuous way in court, as the businessman sued the singer because he considered that he had contributed to his success and made her a star. At that time she asked for 77 million euros. All of that ended when Shakira won the lawsuit.

Over time, De la Rúa has generated a great fortune. For years he has been investing in luxury hotel projects. He has businesses in Mexico and the Bahamas, and his intention is to continue growing in other parts of the world. In 2019 he acquired the house that the late Franca Sozzani, director of Vogue Italia, had in Marrakech to build a new hotel and apparently she also wants to expand her business in Argentina.

After Shakira, Antonio fell in love with the model Daniela Ramos, who was Miss World Colombia.

“I met Antonio in Bogotá, in a nightclub through a mutual friend. Before we were dating, we spent four months talking on the phone and sending each other emails… but we never saw each other again. Then we met in Ibiza and that’s where our romance took shape “, Daniela told HELLO! Argentina.

Daniela and Antonio became parents in March 2013 with their daughter Zulú and three years later Mael was born. They settled in Berlin so that Daniela, who also worked as a DJ, could continue her career. In 2018 the relationship ended.

In 2019, the father of Antonio and Shakira passed away, he gave his condolences through social networks.

“We will remember you with great and deep affection for your humility and the tender depths of your soul that those of us who loved you knew well. I will always be your friend, despite anything, in the afterlife, as in this life. I love you, friend,” he wrote.

In 2013, Antonio De la Rúa declared that for his part he had no outstanding account with Shakira. He also said that he saw her happy and therefore he was happy. He admired that Shakira was fulfilling her goals such as starting a family, so he said that she wished him all the best, since they were together for eleven years.

Now, in this 2022, Antonio de la Ruais 48 years old and has stayed away from the public eye.