Shakira: the terrible drama that inspired her first song at the age of 8

We know little about it, but Shakira experienced a terrible family tragedy in her childhood when she was only two years old. At the age of eight, however, she wrote her first song evoking this tragic story…

For now Shakira is learning to dance with chaos. The Colombian singer, who has known success for many years, is now going through a period of disruption that could well last. Emotionally the situation is difficult. After years of happiness and two adorable boys, Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique have decided to say goodbye. The singer won custody of Sasha and Milan, but things could change. And to add some pain to the pain, the star of the round ball is displayed, just a few weeks after the official revelation of their separation with a mysterious stranger. A snub of which the interpreter of WakaWaka would no doubt have gladly passed.

And it’s not just Shakira’s love life that’s causing her problems. she is also facing justice, accused of tax evasion. The artist would not have paid his taxes between 2012 and 2014. According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was formalized. However, her residence in the Bahamas – considered a tax haven – was maintained until 2015. For the tax authorities, the singer would therefore have to pay a note rising to 14.5 million euros. Shakira, however, denies the facts and claims to be ready to fight to prove her innocence, she risks, however, 8 years in prison for the facts of which she is accused.

With William Mebarak Chadid, the singer has a special relationship

In the middle of this ocean of disasters, floats an island of happiness that brings him comfort. Her father William, who has had many health problems, seems to be doing better and even celebrated, this September 6, his 91st birthday. Her youngest, Shakira was there to sing a tender serenade to the one she names”the hero of his life“. Fans of the singer know only too well the special relationship between the former jeweler and the singer who helped him through the worst drama of his life.

before meeting Nidia, the mother of Shakira, his second wife, William Mebarak Chadid had been married to Lucia who had given him 8 children. In 1979, when Shakira was two and a half years old, her 19-year-old brother Willito was killed in a car accident. A drama for his father who from then on will hide his grief behind dark glasses… Dark glasses that the girl will evoke at 8 years old in her first song You gafas obscured, written both as a tribute to his big brother and as a song of consolation for his father. This important song for the tandem is also on his first album Magic, as a reminder of their lively and eternal complicity…