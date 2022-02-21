Shakira: the true story behind her song I fell in love | Gerard Pique | Barcelona | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

Over the years, the Colombian Shakira She has been accumulating several musical successes with songs that have a captivating melody and impressive lyrics that, in many cases, tell something real that has happened to the artist, as is the case with “Me enamoré”.

MORE INFORMATION: Shakira and the poem she wrote to God when she was 11 years old

Like several of his hits, this song has to do with issues related to love, but that very few know because they have not taken the time to find out or pay attention to the smallest details.

For example, an old topic of Shakirawhich was called “January Days”, tells a little about the story with her ex-boyfriend, the Argentine Antonio de la Rua.

Shakira is 45 years old while Gerard Piqué is 35 (Photo: Luis Charris / AFP)

THE STORY OF “I FELL IN LOVE” WITH SHAKIRA

Throughout the song, the singer tells a story of falling in love that gives very clear details to know who this song is dedicated to.

Phrases like “I thought this one is still a child, but what am I going to do to him?”, “What a round mouth, I like that little beard”, which show who the other person is.

Those who, until then, did not realize for whom this topic is dedicated should know that it is about Gerard Piquésoccer player of the Barcelona of Spain.

Throughout the song, you can hear how they fall in love, the age difference between the two, taking into account that the Colombian is 10 years older, and the physical appearance of the defender.

Moreover, throughout the video clip, Shakira she appears accompanied by a man whose face is not seen until the end. And, as expected, that guy was Gerard Piqué.

SHAKIRA AND PIQUE

Both met in 2010 when she had made “Waka waka”, a representative song of the South Africa World Cupand he had traveled with his team to play the tournament, which he later won.

Since then they began to know each other and go out more often, despite the fact that much was said about the age difference between the two.

Without caring about anything other than their love, both decided to start a family, bringing two children into the world, although they were no strangers to speculation, especially when in 2018 there was talk of an alleged separation.

As a curious fact about this couple, we can find that both have their birthdays on February 2.