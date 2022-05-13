Shakira: the viral interview where she was not allowed to be touched improperly – Entertainment – Culture
Shakira is one of the most important Colombian artists in the world music industry.
Jorge Núñez. EFE file
The event occurred in 1995: the Colombian put the Mexican presenter Adal Ramones in his place.
May 13, 2022, 12:00 AM
In recent days, a video has gone viral in which the Colombian singer Shakira confronts the Mexican presenter Adal Ramones.
The encounter occurred in 1995, when Shakira was just beginning her career and was doing a promotional tour for her first album, ‘Pies descalzos’. The woman from Barranquilla attended the “Another Roll” program to talk about her career.
One of the awkward moments occurred when the presenter Adal Ramones asked him how he liked men and told him: “I think he does have a 60 waist.” Immediately, he threw his hand to grab her waist, to which Shakira reacted by moving him away from her body.
The Ramones replied: “You grab me and I don’t say anything, grab me”. “Yor I don’t want to grab you, who saidShakira replied.
Despite the moment, the interview continued: the woman from Barranquilla imitated the Mexican accent, the typical words of that country and thanked them for their support. At the end, she performed ‘Where are you sweetheart?’
Below is Shakira’s full interview on the program ‘Otro roll’.
May 13, 2022, 12:00 AM
