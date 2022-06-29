Shakira: This is what the Colombian singer-songwriter wins annually

Definitely Shakira has become one of the most listened to artists internationally. In more than three decades of solo career, she has managed to steal the hearts of millions of people who applaud her work. either alone or in collaborations such as “La bici” with Carlos Vives, in addition to this, he has been part of different television formats.

The truth is that if it is about music, Shakira is one of the spoiled singers, which has also allowed her to amass a solid fortune, which she enjoys alongside her children Sasha and Milan.with whom he will soon live in Miami, after his separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué.

So today we will tell you what is known about how much the Colombian earns. According to Forbes magazine, the annual income of the interpreter of “Torture” is 48 million euros, which translates to just over 50 million dollars. Now to this figure is added that the singer charged up to 200 thousand dollars per concertaccording to international media.

Media such as Celebrity Net Worth estimate that his total fortune exceeds 300 million dollars and this includes the sale of the rights to 145 songs to the company Hipgnosis Song Fund, in January 2021.

The Colombian is currently going through a difficult time, after the announcement of her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of relationship. It is speculated that in the coming weeks the Colombian will leave Barcelona, ​​Spain to live in Miami with her two children.