Who can have doubts that the couple that make up Shakira and Gerard Piqué is one of the most perfect among celebrities? Or are we going to believe that it is just a “coincidence” that both have their birthdays on February 2 (she is 45 years old and he is 35 years old)? It is undeniable that they have charisma and “angel”, as they say. But there was a dark moment when the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer were on the verge of breaking up.

Shakira: this was the moment when she was about to separate from her husband, Gerard Piqué. Source: Terra Archive.

On these days, Shakira and Pique live moments of splendor and go through a great moment. They are even an almost perfect family with their children Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 6 years old. And they are more active than ever in theirs. But 4 years ago, in the middle of the World Cup, they seemed to have their days numbered as a happy and exemplary family.

Even, Shakira He even considered leaving music in the midst of this difficult crisis that coincided with the moment when his youngest son had just turned 2 years old. However, the clouds dissipated, the sun shone again and -with him- the brightness of love returned between shake and Pique.

The moment when it was believed that Shakira and Piqué had finished

For celebrities, rumors of crisis, breakup and separation are already part of the daily routine. In fact, many of them are already used to being the talk of shows, magazines, and entertainment and entertainment sites. And although many times they are just rumours, they are enough to leave material to talk about.

and although Shakira and Pique They have been the protagonists of these separation rumors on several occasions already, in 2018 it was when this version took on the greatest force. While Gerard Piqué was playing the World Cup in Russia with the Spanish team, shake he did not stop reaping successes with his tour Eldorado World Tour. But before going on tour, the Colombian had already seriously thought about retiring from the shows to dedicate herself to being a full-time mom.

To the stress and difficulties that they evidenced in their fields, among the fans of Shakira and of Pique Nor did a fact go unnoticed that is usually fundamental and usually says much more than words: both showed little activity on social networks, and for months they were not seen in photographs together.

For the peace of his fans -and those who also love the relationship and their children-, days after the international press began to speak more and more about the alleged separation. Pique and Shakira They shared a romantic photo on their social networks. And, once again, this image and this action were more compelling than any other clarification they could have made. Currently, they are more united than ever and lead a wonderful life in which they combine romanticism with their role as parents.