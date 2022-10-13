Shakira to be tried for tax evasion

Accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014, the Colombian star Shakira will be tried for tax evasion, announced on Tuesday, September 27, the Spanish judicial authorities.

Claiming her innocence, Shakira, 45, had let it be known at the end of July that she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution, saying she preferred the holding of a trial to this guilty plea procedure. The prosecution indicated a few days later that it would ask a sentence of more than eight years in prison and a fine of nearly 24 million euros against the performer of the hits Hips don’t lie, Waka-Waka Where Loca.



According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced his separation in June.

Shakira’s defense claims that until 2014, her income came mainly from her international tours or her participation in the show The Voice in the United States and that she did not live more than six months a year in Spaina requirement for establishing tax residency in the country.

The star further claimed that she had already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore no longer had any debt towards him.. “These accusations are false”hammered Shakira last week in an interview, assuring that she was at that time on tour most of the year and therefore could not be considered a tax resident in Spain.











