Shakira to be tried in Spain for tax evasion

The prosecution had indicated a few days later that it would request a sentence of more than eight years in prison and a fine of nearly 24 million euros against the singer.

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015.

The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.

Shakira’s defense claims that until 2014, her income came mainly from her international tours or her participation in the show “The Voice” in the United States and that she did not live more than six months per year. year in Spain, a requirement to establish tax residence in the country.

The star further claimed that she had already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore no longer had any debt towards him.

– “I owe nothing” –

“These accusations are false”, hammered Shakira in an interview published last week by ELLE magazine, assuring that she was between 2012 and 2014 on tour most of the time and therefore could not be considered a tax resident in Spain .

“The tax authorities saw that I was in a relationship with a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It was clear that they wanted this money without worrying about how they were going to do it,” she added.

“I don’t owe anything” to the taxman “and I’m sure I have enough evidence to support my case and ensure that justice rules in my favor,” the singer said again, for whom going to trial “is a matter of principle”.

In May, a Barcelona court rejected an appeal by the singer, ruling that “the documentation provided to prove that the tax residence was in another country did not (seem) to be sufficient”.

Shakira’s name is also among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast investigation published at the end of 2021 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular from tax evasion purposes.

Mixing Latin sounds, African rhythms and rock influences, the Colombian has become one of the most listened to Latin American singers in the world, with titles such as “Hips don’t Lie”, “Whenever, Wherever” or again “Waka Waka”, the official anthem of the 2010 World Cup. She won three Grammy Awards.

In her interview with ELLE, the pop-star assured that she is currently going through “the most difficult and darkest hours of (her) life” due to her legal troubles, her separation and her father’s health concerns.

-Ronaldo, Messi-

Besides Shakira, many personalities, especially footballers, have been in trouble with the Spanish tax authorities in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, was sentenced in early 2019 to a two-year prison sentence, which he did not have to serve because his criminal record was clean. Between penalties and reimbursement of the amount of tax evasion, the case cost the former Real Madrid star 18.8 million euros.

Former Barça star Lionel Messi was sentenced in 2016 to a fine of 2 million euros and a 21-month prison sentence, commuted to an additional fine of 252,000 euros.