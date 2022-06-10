Shakira to the street! She went out in Barcelona in shorts and posed with fans

It’s all been said about Shakira in the last days. From the notorious infidelities of the center of the FC Barcelona, Gerard Piqué, until the singer was sick due to an anxiety attack that she later denied. The truth is that she, she is already back in Barcelona, ​​Spain and there posed with some fans and then walked around in jean shorts.

To bad weather, good legs! Or at least it is the clear message that the singer of the waka waka, Shakiratacitly to the whole world. Even as he has been in vila pending all the details of the famous separation of the Colombian and the soccer star, Gerard Piqué. Even though the love seems to be gone, the beauty of Shakira is still intact and left it in evidence in Barcelona, where went out to the street with some minimal jeans cheeks.

The singer came from Czech Republicwhere he traveled with his children milan and sasha for sports games. his partner, Gerard Piqué, also traveled to the event. Although many cameras managed to capture them. Publicly, there was no contact between them. What they did enjoy and supported one of their little ones, as we have seen on previous occasions.

just the paparazzi Jordi Martin, who has been monitoring the couple almost since its inception, is in the United States and has given details that he says sources close to the couple have told him. One of them is that Shakira and Pique They would have initially separated in January upon returning from a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando. The athlete would have asked for space. She proposed couples therapy, he refused and the rest is history.

But the thing does not stop there. This same journalist, who collaborates with many media networks in the world, also exclusively assured yesterday The fat and the skinny that the 22-year-old girl with whom Piqué has been related works with him in one of his many companies. She also said that Shakira did not know this and that she was finding out at this time.

For now, the accusations of infidelity remain dormant for Gerard Piqué. The same, although he has already been in front of journalists, has not spoken more after the short statement they sent on social networks confirming the separation after 12 years.

As to Shakira, In the midst of chaos, yesterday the Colombian published a moving video with her father helping him do cognitive therapy. Let us remember that, when the photos were made public in which the interpreter of “Eyes like that” in an ambulance, rumors of an emotional crisis spread quickly.

Afterwards, her own Shakira posted on your account Instagram a statement explaining that his 90-year-old father had suffered a fall. Apparently, the health of her father has her very worried. No doubt yesterday was a sigh in the middle of the storm. For now, she waits to appear before the Treasury in Spain and face trial for alleged tax fraud for $ 15 million euros.

Here we leave the topic “Congratulations” beside Raww Alexanderwhich they claim could have been written after learning of the recent alleged infidelity of the father of their children Gerard Piqué.

Keep reading:

Shakira would have caught Gerard Piqué with another woman in his bachelor apartment, according to Hola Chile

Gerard Piqué would have been with a 20-year-old blonde in the alleged infidelity to Shakira

Shakira takes off her underwear to dance and starts following Henry Cavill on Instagram

Shakira and Piqué: how their zodiac signs affected the separation of the couple

This is the Miami mansion to which Shakira will move with her children after separating from Piqué

Gerard Piqué was the one who left Shakira says ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’