Shakira turns to her father’s recovery after announcing her separation from Piqué | People

After a difficult season, Shakira has shared good news on her networks: her father’s recovery. Last week, the Colombian singer, 45, and soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, announced in a concise joint statement that they were ending a 12-year relationship. A few weeks earlier the singer had been seen in an ambulance. Magazine Hello! He assured then that Shakira had been treated for an anxiety crisis. She used social media to deny it and affirm that he was accompanying his father, William Mebarak, 90, after having suffered “a major fall.” Five days later, the one from Barranquilla has chosen this same channel to announce that his father is at home and that he has started his recovery.

“With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with her immense affection ”Shakira has written on her Instagram and Twitter profiles along with a video in which she can be seen passing posters with words while her father reads them aloud. The video has been recorded in what was the couple’s house, in an exclusive urbanization in Esplugues de Llobregat. In the background, behind the window, you can see a lonely goal. According to Catalan media, Piqué has left the family home and resides in a flat owned by him in the city of Barcelona.

These are the first personal images that the singer shares since that breakup was made public a few days ago. Since then, silence had prevailed in her social profiles; in fact, the only topic she talked about was professional. Hence, she has also received millions of I like it (specifically, more than six million in less than a day on Instagram) and hundreds of comments, generally full of affection from his followers. His social networks have been limited in recent weeks (and especially in recent days, in which they have been observed with special interest) to promote two projects that demonstrate his good professional moment: the release of the song Congratulationstogether with Rauw Alejandro and his participation in the program dancing with myself, from the American network NBC. But in parallel, the singer has been the protagonist for other less pleasant events.

Last May, the Barcelona Court rejected Shakira’s appeal and left her one step away from the bench for defrauding the Spanish Treasury of 14.5 million. The judge maintains that, between 2012 and 2014, the singer was a tax resident in Spain and, therefore, she had to pay her taxes, which she did not do. Shakira maintains that during those years she lived in the Bahamas.

This was Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s first photo together, where they pose with, among others, Carles Puyol, Piqué’s partner, and his girlfriend, Malena Costa, and with the singer’s makeup artist, Beatriz Matallana (next to her), during the celebration of the birthdays of Piqué and Shakira, in a photograph that Piqué posted on Twitter in 2011. With it they broke the exclusive intended by many media, who sought to photograph them together before they announced their relationship, something they did in March 2011. Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué hugs and kisses his girlfriend, the singer Shakira, to the delight of his teammates, Busquets, Bojan, Villa and Xavi (from right to left), during the concert that the singer gave at the Lluís stadium Companys of Barcelona to celebrate Barça’s achievement of the Champions League after defeating Manchester 3-1, in May 2011. It was one of the first public appearances they made showing their love. GIANLUCA BATTISTA Carlos Puyol, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Shakira, together at a press conference in Florida, USA, which brought together the Pies Descalzos Foundation, founded by the singer, and FC Barcelona, ​​in one of the first public acts that the The couple got together on August 1, 2011, just six months after making their relationship known. John Parra (WireImage) Shakira and Gerard Piqué arrive hand in hand at the FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, in January 2012. Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA (FIFA via Getty Images) Shakira and Gerard Pique in the quarterfinals of the basketball world cup that pitted the USA against Slovenia in Barcelona in September 2014. Albert Gea (REUTERS) In December 2012, Shakira and Piqué launched this half-naked image in collaboration with Unicef, for which the singer is a goodwill ambassador. They were expecting the birth of their first child, a boy named Milan who would come into the world on January 22, 2013. With the photograph, the couple invited “friends and followers” to participate in their ‘online baby shower’ to buy emergency items for children in developing countries. AP The first image that could be seen of the couple’s first child, Milan Piqué Mebarak, was this one that Gerard Piqué posted on his Instagram account. Their second child, Sasha, would arrive two years later, in January 2015. – (EFF) Gerard Pique and Shakira hug and pose with the Copa del Rey won by FC Barcelona against Atlético de Bilbao at the Camp Nou, in May 2015. David Ramos (Getty Images) Shakira and Gerard Piqué, in the Davis Cup tennis final between Spain and Canada held at the Caja Mágica in Madrid on November 24, 2019. Alex Pantling (Getty Images) On September 5, 2019, Shakira and Piqué were photographed in New York during the Davis Cup tennis presentation, organized by Kosmos, the Barcelona footballer’s company. BRYAN R. SMITH (AFP) The last image of the couple together dates from October 14, 2021, when they were seen with their children at an event held in Tarragona, Spain. VIEW press (Corbis via Getty Images) On May 25, 2022, Shakira made her last public appearance upon arrival at the screening of ‘Elvis’ during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France. GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO (EFE)

In addition, these days the Colombian is also facing her media separation from Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children, Milan and Sasha. The couple met a few months before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where she performed the official song of the event, the famous waka waka. He was part of the Spanish team, which then became world champion, and there their relationship grew closer. The singer made her relationship official on her Twitter account in March 2011, with the phrase: “I present to you my sun.” She subsequently dedicated the song to him I fell in love, in which he recounted how they met. In fact, the footballer appeared in the video clip. Despite their two children and having been together for more than a decade, the couple never decided to marry, since, they claimed, they did not need it.