Shakira used a dress similar to that of Princess Diana and is known as the “revenge”

Singer Shakira in recent days has been quite compared to Princess Diana and the dress she wore a few days ago during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Both wore a black gala dress with a low back and on her chest it is similar to a corset. In addition, as part of her wardrobe, the Colombian added some gloves of the same color to give it a more delicate touch.

The comparison between the two took much more strength because this outfit was called “the dress of revenge”, The moment in which the princess decided to wear this striking off-the-shoulder piece was after she discovered that her husband, Prince Charles, had been unfaithful to her.

The Colombian added several things to her look to make it look even more striking and elegant, as she wore black sandals that were tied to the ankle. As for the accessories, it was accompanied by some jewels from the Chopard brand.

As is well known, the singer is going through one of the most complex moments due to the separation she is facing with the father of her children, since everything is generated after having started rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of Gerard Piqué.

After this situation, the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ would have made the decision to wear this dress giving an indication of what his revenge would be, and that it is linked to another infidelity such as that of Prince Charles with Camila.

Undoubtedly, Milan and Sasha’s mother stole all eyes when she arrived with said clothing which was also side-slit and fairly close-fitting, and it was Monot who highlighted her sparkling figure.

The Princess of Wales took the audacity to arrive at a gala with a fairly short dress as is customary in royalty, which are usually even more striking without falling into the vulgar. To date, it remains one of the most relevant outfits that she wore during her reign.

It may interest you:

Learn the truth behind the video where Henry Cavill was surprised to see Shakira

· Gerard Piqué and Shakira enjoyed a weekend together in the Czech Republic, in the midst of their separation

In the midst of the scandal: Shakira stays away from the press while recognized personalities join their social networks