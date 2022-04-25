Shakira uses transparencies and dental floss at 45 years old and goes crazy on YouTube with Rauw Alejandro

The attributes of the Colombian Shakira were in evidence in his new video clip next to Raww Alexander, “I congratulate you”. She initially poses with a “babydoll” that made more than one drool, but then appears with a transparent jumpsuit and dental floss and nobody can imagine that she is 45 years old. Of course, her sexy moves next to Raww Alexander They set fire to social networks.

Very much in the style of his “Loba” video that he released almost 10 years ago, Shakira repeats the feat of the transparent and low-cut jumpsuits. The difference? now he is 45 years old. But not even in her dreams does she denote them. The Colombian has a rear of steel that she exposed with a dental flossl. In addition, many times he has shown us how he trains his tail and who is responsible for this. Of course, the temperature in Youtube rose to sing and dance with Raww Alexanderthe sexy Puerto Rican boyfriend of Rosalia.

Raww is another that goes from success to success. His tour of several cities in the United States including his triumph in New York was a success. His girlfriend Rosalia He accompanied him throughout it and showed support not only for him but for the entire team with which the reggaeton artist works. Now it will surely be his turn to accompany Rosalía on her MOTOMAMI World Tour. Meanwhile, the singer enjoys his success with an artist like Shakira.

This feat was repeated Raww Alexander two years ago next to Jennifer Lopez with his video clip “Change El Paso”. With this it also caused havoc and both burned for a long time Youtube. Today this video has 49 million views on the platform.

Shakira For his part, he continues to reap the fruits of all his success and his hard work over the years. There are many artists who want to do collaborations with her and she decides, like everyone else, with whom yes and no. On some occasion his countryman J Balvin hinted that the singer was quite disciplined and demanding when choosing her projects.

A week ago Shakira received a well-deserved tribute from his countrywoman Carol Gwho captivated the music festival Coachella 2022 by singing “My Hips Don’t Lie” along with a medley of songs from latin artists. Same ones that have been number one on different music billboards but that, for different reasons, were never played at Coachella.

Keep reading:

Milan, son Shakira and Piqué, said that his father: “He is older” in a live program

Shakira fulfills the dream of her children, Milan and Sasha, with an unforgettable ride through Disney

Were Shakira and Gerard Piqué about to walk down the aisle? Boxing and Reggaeton: Canelo Álvarez received Rauw Alejandro before his fight against Bivol

Rauw Alejandro calls Jhay Cortez a “pig” for disrespecting his girlfriend Rosalía

In blue leggings, Ninel Conde shows off her rearguard and sensually dances “Todo de ti”, by Rauw Alejandro

Shakira is shown without a single drop of makeup and shares how she looks natural