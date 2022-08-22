Entertainment

Shakira “very angry”: Gerard Pique appears with his new conquest, a much younger woman: the slideshow

Photo of James James14 mins ago
Shakira “very angry”: Gerard Pique appears with his new conquest, a much younger woman

Shakira – Climbing the steps of the film “Elvis” during the Cannes International Film Festival. © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage

Shakira and her companion Gérard Pique kiss tenderly in the stands of the Davis Cup final in Madrid, November 24, 2019.

Shakira – 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage

Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.

Shakira – Climbing the steps of the film “Elvis” during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receives an award during the 5th edition of the “Catalan football stars” in Barcelona, ​​November 28, 2016.

Singer Shakira at JFK airport in New York, with her husband Gerard Pique. December 29, 2017.

Shakira relaxes with her sons Sasha and Milan on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on July 27, 2022.

FC Barcelona team players during pre-season training in Miami on July 17, 2022.

Shakira with the family on Instagram. May 8, 2022.

