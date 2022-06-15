Shakira very close to a famous singer in a video

Saturday June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their breakup in a press release. This follows numerous rumors of infidelity involving the international footballer. Despite everything, the singer seems to be having a good time, as shown in a video in which she appears very close to a famous star.

It is sad news that Shakira and Gerard Pique announced several weeks ago now. the Saturday, June 4, 2022in a press release published by the communication agency of the singer, the couple announced their rupture. After more than twelve years of love and two children, they have decided to put a definitive end to their love story. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “ could we read.

If the two main concerned have not revealed the reasons for their separation, according to the many rumors circulating, this would be due in particular to a infidelity from the famous footballer. Indeed, the young man would have had an affair with the mother of Pablo Gavi, one of his teammates. And that’s not all ! Gérard Piqué would also have heavily dredged a certain Suzy Cortez whom he would have asked several times to send him photos of her naked. After several years of love, the love story of Shakira and the FB Barcelona player is now to be conjugated in the past.

Shakira very close to Nick Jonas

Even if it is in full rupture, the interpreter of WakaWaka keep working. Moreover, she is currently taking part in Dancing with myself as a member of the jury alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, a famous actress. How did our colleagues from Audience, the concept of the show is as follows: candidates reveal their dance talents by trying to reproduce challenges choreographed by the judges and the guests of the program. This Tuesday, June 14, 2022, on Instagram, Shakira shared a video in which we can see her dancing with the husband of Priyanka Chopra on one of his hits: Singing. Besides the fact that the two stars seem close, the singer seems to be having a good time and gradually turning the page on her relationship with Gérard Piqué.