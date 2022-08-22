Shakira wants to move: goodbye Spain and worries, hello Miami?

At 45, Shakira is about to change scenery! According Page Sixthe Colombian star, who broke up with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, would like leave Barcelona to move to Miami. A way for her to turn the page on her years spent alongside the FC Barcelona player with whom she separated last June after eleven years together. Together, they had two sons: Milan, born January 22, 2013, and Sasha, born January 29, 2015. Currently, the two exes are fighting over custody of their children. Moreover, Gerard Piqué imposed on his ex-wife some conditions for his move to Miami: that she pay him five tickets a year for a Spain / United States flight so that he can see his children and also that he she pays off the debt of 395,000 euros that he contracted for her. Just that !

Moving for tax reasons?

Could Shakira’s exile to Miami be due to tax reasons? As a reminder, the interpreter of WakaWaka is accused of tax evasion in Spain. The Spanish tax authorities demand a sum of 14.5 million euros for facts that allegedly took place between 2012 and 2014. Refusing to pay, Shakira risks a heavy sentence of eight years in prison.

However, according to a source close to Shakira in Page Sixthe move to Miami reflects the singer’s desire to be closer to her family. “Miami is his home. His parents live here, his brother lives here, his niece and his nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”the source said, adding that Shakira “is a very family oriented person” and that she “won’t go to a party with a bunch of friends.” Speaking of family, Shakira’s father, William Mebarak Chadid, 90, suffered a bad fall last June. He was then hospitalized. “My father unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in the ambulance which took us to the hospital, where he is now recovering”she wrote.

By settling in Miami, Shakira will be able to enjoy, among other things, a very private and sumptuous mansion at the edge of the water. The good life away from Barcelona!