Shakira Wants To Move To Miami And Quit Breakup, Spain Tax Cheat Rap

“Whenever, wherever” – how about Miami?

Sources have told Page Six that Colombian superstar Shakira, 45, wants to leave Barcelona and live full-time in Miami, leaving personal issues that haunt her behind.

Not only is she in the midst of a controversial breakup and custody battle with the father of her children, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, 35, but the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is also at risk. up to eight years in prison after Spanish authorities charged her with tax evasion.

Barcelona is proving to be a place of bad memories.

In Miami Beach, she has family and close friends to rally around her and provide much-needed support. Plus, a very private and lavish waterfront mansion. Family friend and estate agent of Douglas Elliman, Ana Lourdes Martinez calls the city Shakira’s “refuge”.

“Miami is her home,” Martinez, who works with Shakira’s brother, Antonio, on the singer’s local real estate, told The Post. “His parents live here, his brother lives here, his niece and nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It is a different environment from Barcelona.

In June, Shakira split from star soccer partner Gerard Pique after 11 years – and two children – together. Pique’s alleged alliances with at least two women apparently led to the breakup.AP

Friends like fellow musician Alejandro Sanz — her ‘La Tortura’ duet partner — reportedly tried to convince Shakira to take her talents to South Beach, and other sources close to the singer confirm her desire to move to the Sunshine State. .

Leaving Barcelona, ​​where she first bought a house in 2012, would help her move away from the swirling gossip about Pique and his alleged infidelities.

Leading up to their split, Pique – Shakira’s partner for 11 years and father of their sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – reportedly sent private messages to other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum , and secretly dated Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old public relations student, for months.

Friends want Shakira to move full-time to Miami Beach, where she has a lavish home and where her parents and brother live.Google Maps

Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June. The power couple met in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa. She was there to perform ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’ as he played for his home country Spain, the winning team that year. The two share the same birthday (February 2), but Shakira is 10 years older. Two months after meeting Pique, Shakira split from Antonio de la Rúa, the son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa and her boyfriend of 10 years, although she has reportedly only started dating. the football star only the following year.

Now, as the custody battle escalates between Shakira and Pique, the children are back in Barcelona and staying in their father’s bachelor pad. A temporary truce granted him custody for half the month, after Shakira took them on a whirlwind trip to Miami, Los Angeles and Mexico.

Shakira shares a tender moment with her 90-year-old father, William Mebarek Chadid, who suffered a bad fall in June. Moving to Miami would allow the star to live closer to her aging parents. @shakira/Twitter

The estranged couple may end up fighting over their considerable real estate. In addition to a mansion in Miami Beach, they own an eight-bedroom villa in the Cap St. Georges resort in Cyprus, purchased in 2019, and a seven-bedroom house in Barcelona’s exclusive Pedralbes neighborhood. Despite its cozy accommodations, Shakira never became attached to this city or to Pique’s inner circle. Her friends would call her “La Patrona” (“The Boss”) behind her back.

Also among Shakira’s portfolio is Bonds Cay, a private island in the Bahamas she bought for $15 million with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. The business partners planned to turn the paradise into an artists’ retreat with luxury hotels, condos, galleries and studios, but never developed the land. Currently, the 550-acre island is still uninhabited.

But tax issues could hurt the singer’s $300 million net worth.

Shakira shares sons Milan (left), now 9, and Sasha, 7, with Pique. Getty Images

Shakira, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, allegedly failed to pay $14.7 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. In addition to jail time, there is also the looming threat of a $23.5 million fine. dollars if found guilty. Sources say Shakira is convinced of her innocence but disappointed with the smear campaign.

“Shakira has always cooperated with and obeyed the law,” her public relations representative told the Post, “demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the advice of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm. . Unfortunately, the Spanish tax authorities, which lose one out of two lawsuits with their taxpayers, continue to violate their rights and pursue a new baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the legal proceedings. »

The singer has already paid 17.5 million dollars to the Spanish tax authorities to settle her obligation.

Shakira dated Antonio de la Rua (above), the son of former Argentine Prime Minister Fernando de la Rua, for almost a decade before she started seeing Pique. Getty Images for CineVegas

Sources told The Post that Shakira isn’t worried about going to jail.

“It’s something the Spanish tax authorities are known to do to the wealthy,” an insider said. “It’s more of an annoyance than anything else. »

No wonder friends encouraged her to leave bad memories of Spain behind and move to the United States.

When she is in Miami, Shakira keeps a low profile, preferring the company of her family to the clubs.

Shakira and Pique during happier times at the US Open in 2019. On top of her romantic woes, the singer could face jail time for almost $14.7 million in unpaid Spanish taxes. AFP via Getty Images

“Shakira is a very family-oriented person,” Martinez described. “She’s not going to a party with a bunch of friends. No, they meet at her house for barbecues and family activities. This is a home built for entertaining. The kids love being here and being with their abuelos.

And, as her parents get older, there are good reasons for the singer to stay close.

Shakira’s father, William Mebarak Chadid, 90, suffered a bad fall earlier this year. Concerned about her father’s state of health, Shakira dedicated a post to him on Instagram. “You taught us to get up after every fall and this time we know you will do it again,” she posted on July 9. The nonagenarian is said to be on the mend.

Shakira performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. The singer has owned a luxurious home in the Magic City since 2001. Getty Images

Not only do Shakira’s parents live in Miami, but her half-brother Antonio does as well. The siblings are very close and “Tonino” is said to be his confidant.

“It’s all about his kids. His children come before his career,” Martinez said. “His family comes first. Her mother is still with her and Tonino too.

The singer’s brother is a real estate agent who shared the listing for his North Bay mansion with Martinez.

Shakira bought the North Bay Road waterfront property in 2001 for $3.4 million. The 8,078 square foot contemporary home features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a gym with hardwood floors, a recording studio, and a private dock. Over the years, she has completely renovated the two-story stunner, working with Miami architects Ben Lopez & Associates and interior designer Renata Lessa Bastos on the redesign.

However, just after the birth of her and Pique’s son Milan in 2013, Shakira tried to offload the property, first renting it out for $45,000 a month and then selling it for just under $13. millions of dollars. In 2015, she raised the price to $13.9 million. In February 2021, she listed the house again for $15.9 million before pulling it six months later. The house has remained off the market ever since.

As well as settling custody issues, Shakira and Pique could be vying for a huge portfolio of high-end properties in Spain, Cyprus, the Bahamas and Miami. She is said to be worth $300 million. Reuters

At the height of the pandemic, as prices soared in Miami as stars like Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady and David and Victoria Beckham all flocked to the Magic City, Shakira was offered “five to six million more than the asking price”, but did not. I don’t want to sell, according to Martinez.

“Right after that, everything happened,” Martinez continued, referring to Shakira’s issues with Pique and the tax evasion controversy. “It was God’s plan. I told her it was at her house.

“He’s a very private person. She must be sad, but you will never see her sad in public. She is very calm. She’s a fighter. She continues and moves on to the next chapter.

“I feel bad for what happened to him with his partner, but that’s life,” added Martinez. “In Miami, she can continue her life.

