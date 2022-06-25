Shakira wants to put an ocean between her and Gerard Piqué: it’s all over

A couple of weeks ago Shakira announced her separation from Gerard Piqué and, although neither of them has offered more statements in this regard, it is stated that the singer is the one who has had the worst emotional time, to the point of wanting to move.

According to information provided by the Excelsior newspaper, the Colombian has been seriously thinking about leaving her life in Barcelona to have a new start in the United States, even if the change is difficult for her two children.

One of the main reasons is that, since their separation was made known, several journalists constantly loiter outside the house of the interpreter of “Te Felicito” waiting to see her leave and try to get her words.

Another reason that would lead Shakira to want to leave the Spanish city is that she has no friends to hang out with, since she always got together with Piqué’s friends if they attended a social event.

He declares his love to Shakira like this: “I love you pretty woman”

At the moment Shakira has not been related to any person; however, her suitors are not lacking for her and she has recently received a declaration of love at the door of her house. The residence where he lived with Piqué woke up with several graffiti drawn on the road in front, in which you can read a series of phrases in English such as: “I love you pretty woman”, “I come here for you, my love”, or ” I am ready to marry you right now and support you”, according to the Showbiz portal.

So far the identity of the person who went to the vicinity of the mansion of the interpreter of ‘Waka waka’ to make that proposal is unknown. However, the police have already initiated the relevant investigations to find the person responsible.

