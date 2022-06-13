Shakira was betrayed by the detectives who spied on Piqu

Shakira and Pique They announced their separation through an official statement, ending the couple’s twelve-year relationship. Many point out that the footballer would have been unfaithful to the singer.

The singer would have hired several detectives to spy on the nightlife of pique. However, they revealed that the spies had betrayed Shakira.

The program The fat and the skinny revealed that the agency itself leaked information about Piqu’s alleged infidelity to the media.

This situation could have accelerated the separation plans that the couple had planned. Although the agency of Shakira published the official statement, there would have been no consensus between the couple according to the latest information.

The information has been happening in recent days. pique he would be upset with his ex-partner’s entourage for tarnishing his public image.

Both are expected to meet during these days to reduce the tension between them. Also to ensure the well-being of his two children due to the situation.

Shakira would have plans to leave Spain and rebuild a new life in Miami. In the meantime, pique he would have been living in a bachelor pad for the last few weeks.

Chris Evans is asked if he will date Shakira

In the midst of these reports, the figure of Chris Evans has raised the rumors of entertainment. The actor was asked about his possible relationship with Shakira and he answered. The singer could already be rebuilding her life.