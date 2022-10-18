“Shakira was my girlfriend when I was a kid”

During an interview with the Mirror, the illustrious companion of the central defender of PSG made some revelations, to say the least intimate. Making it clear that the couple was very active in terms of sex…

“We make love every day with Sergio Ramos. she said bluntly. “Except the days I am in Madrid. Today, for example, because of you, I can’t. It’s like we met yesterday. Our children go to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sex is life.”

She insisted having four kids had no impact on their sex life after trying to turn the tables on Broncano by asking him how often he does it and telling him he didn’t. children, so there was no comparison.

In her tell-all interview, Rubio, who has shuttled between Paris and Madrid since her husband signed for PSG in July last year as a free agent, also claimed she was just 52 €000 (£46,000) in the bank.

Rubio, who has over eight million Instagram followers and an estimated net worth of almost £10 million, “I’m still a bit confused because I work in Spain and live in France, but in the bank there is €52,000”