Shakira wears the dress with shorts that we all want to have

It’s canchero, it’s comfortable, it’s sensual. Shakira he succeeded once again: he combined a dress short with short that we all want to have. At 45, the Colombian singer knows what she wants and how she wants it. She has a very clear style when dressing and with a lot of personality. There are several adjectives with which we could define it: rocker, sexy, comfortable, sporty, natural and fresh. Based on these points, Shakira put together your stylistic proposal for each show or presentation to the press.

One of the most accomplished looks was the one she used when she appeared on the United States Today program: Shakira I carry the dress with short that we all want to have. This is a perfect option if you want to carry a dress short, but at the same time you need to be comfortable. Combining it with shorts is the ideal option.

For the Today show, Shakira wore a short shirt dress that she combined with shorts and short white boots.

And this proposal dress ultra short with shorts has another feature that makes it a super trend: the pajama style to go out on the street. There are certain fresh and light pajamas that allow us to spend the whole day in them and even go outside without problems. Today pajamas are used as one more garment in the wardrobe. Especially those with silky textures, which also give a sensual touch to your look.

Shakira wore an ensemble by designer Alexander Wang made up of a dress short shirtdress, which she wore slightly open to reveal her bralette underneath, accompanied by a crystal-striped silk boxer. The detail of the shorts, almost imitating classic boxer shorts, but made of silk and with crystals, achieves the perfect effect between masculine and feminine, between casual and sensual.

The silk boxer shorts with crystals combine the sporty with the sensual, the masculine with the feminine.

Precisely the designer chosen by Shakira For this proposal, Alexander Wang stands out for combining the concepts of sportswear and haute couture. He was creative director of the Balenciaga House and has dressed from Michelle Obama to the Kardashians. He is known as the master of streetwear. This rebellious man of fashion managed to elevate highly sporty garments to the luxury category. And that is one of the fashion styles that he most likes and identifies Shakira.

Shakira’s proposal is from the designer Alexander Wang, who stands out for combining sportswear and haute couture.

Another advantage of this look with dress short and shorts is that it serves as a day option as well as for a night out. The Colombian singer combined it with short white boots, with zippers on the sides and an open toe, which added a more rocker touch to her look.