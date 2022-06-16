Entertainment

Shakira wears the dress with shorts that we all want to have

It’s canchero, it’s comfortable, it’s sensual. Shakira he succeeded once again: he combined a dress short with short that we all want to have. At 45, the Colombian singer knows what she wants and how she wants it. She has a very clear style when dressing and with a lot of personality. There are several adjectives with which we could define it: rocker, sexy, comfortable, sporty, natural and fresh. Based on these points, Shakira put together your stylistic proposal for each show or presentation to the press.

One of the most accomplished looks was the one she used when she appeared on the United States Today program: Shakira I carry the dress with short that we all want to have. This is a perfect option if you want to carry a dress short, but at the same time you need to be comfortable. Combining it with shorts is the ideal option.

