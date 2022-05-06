Shakira wears the sneakers with track soles that are a 2022 trend

Shakira premiered a new single, “Te Felicito”, which she performs together with Rauw Alejandro, and in the video clip of the song, the Colombian star stomps with trendy footwear.

The Colombian singer once again imposes a choreography -step by step- and she does it with the shoes with a track sole that is a fashion item for 2022.

Shakira, a pop star and global fashion reference.

Shakira He dances to the rhythm of his new hit with sneakers with track soles, one of his favorites, and which are not exclusive to sports shoes.

The track sole – thick and serrated – is also a design feature of several fashion footwear this season, such as chunky boots, military boots (combat boots) and mountain style boots. In fact, the name of the track sole comes from the “traction to the ground” of this type of sole, widely used in the outdoor style.

but so much Shakira like another Latin diva, Jennifer Lopez (she wears track soles on her boots) they adopt them for super fashion styles like the one used by the star from Barranquilla for the choreography of her new hit “Te Felicito”.

Related news

Shakira’s sporty and “danceable” look with track-soled sneakers.

the look of Shakira -with a lavender-colored sports outfit- is a mix of athleisure style with street-style fashion, and nothing more comfortable and cool to complete the look than these shoes -in black and white- to suit you and that goes with everything. It is pure inspiration for the millions of followers of Shakira that they are already trying to imitate the sequence of steps that claim the Colombian singer as an exceptional dancer.

and although Shakira He used track-soled sneakers with a tracksuit. The truth is that this type of footwear does not only go with pieces with a sporty imprint, but fashion adopted it as an effective and powerful fashionista resource. Thus, the shoes All-terrain shoes with track soles go perfectly with baggy jeans and dresses, preferably midi lengths. And in all cases they enhance an informal and relaxed image.