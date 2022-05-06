Entertainment

Shakira wears the sneakers with track soles that are a 2022 trend

Shakira premiered a new single, “Te Felicito”, which she performs together with Rauw Alejandro, and in the video clip of the song, the Colombian star stomps with trendy footwear.

The Colombian singer once again imposes a choreography -step by step- and she does it with the shoes with a track sole that is a fashion item for 2022.

