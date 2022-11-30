Shakira Wears Wetsuit on Surf Trip With Sons: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

Late November is usually not the time to go surfing in the northern hemisphere, but when you are Shakira, you take the time to go to the beach. On Wednesday November 30, Shakira, 45, took her sons – Milano9 and Sasha, 7 – at the beach in Cantabria, Spain. The singer wore a navy-colored wetsuit to keep warm in the cold ocean waters, while her boys wore black wetsuits when out in the waves.

This trip to the beach comes amid Shakira’s ongoing $14 million tax evasion case. The Colombian singer is accused of “not having paid income tax to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014”, according to The New York Times. Prosecutors claimed Shakira spent more than half of each year in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and allegedly used a previously established “corporate framework” to hide her income and assets during those years.

Spanish law states that those who live six months – 183 days or more – in the country must pay taxes. Spanish national tax legislation uses three criteria to determine whether a person is a resident or not: “the physical presence, the center of economic interests and the location of the spouse and children”, for example NYT. For over a decade, Shakira has been involved with the FC Barcelona player Gerard pricks, until they announced their separation in June.

Shakira has denied all the allegations and reportedly paid the 14.5 million euros the Spanish Treasury claimed she owed. “First of all, I didn’t go 183 days a year at all at that time,” Shakira said in a She interview. “I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I paid everything they claimed I owed, before they even started a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe them nothing. And finally, I was advised by one of the four largest tax firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing it right and transparently from day one.

“Shakira is a taxpayer who has always demonstrated impeccable tax conduct and has never had tax problems in any other jurisdiction,” her legal team said in a Nov. 25 statement. “In the absence of strong evidence to support the charges against her, she was fiercely persecuted in the criminal and media spheres using unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to reach a settlement agreement.”