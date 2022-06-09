Shakira: What happened to Antonio De la Rúa after their separation? – People – Culture

In the last days, Shakira’s separation from her partner of almost 12 years, Gerard Piqué, has been one of the most talked about topics by the media and users of various social networks. The breakup of one of the most stable relationships in international entertainment has impacted hundreds of people around the world.

Many users have inquired about private aspects of both protagonists, among these, the list of the previous romances of the two figures. This is how the famous courtship that Shakira had with the Argentine businessman Antonio De la Rúa, to whom she dedicated the successful song ‘Día de Enero’, has been remembered.

The relationship between Shakira and Antonio De la Rúa

In the year 2000, Shakira met Antonio De la Rúa, son of then Argentine President Fernando de la Rúa. Since then, both decided to start a relationship that had a lot of attention from the press. At that time, the singer released the album ‘Laundry Service’, which gave her the international promotion she was looking for.

De la Rúa became his manager and they lived an apparently ideal relationship. The singer was very much in love with her and that is why she dedicated the song “January Day” to her.

“I am going to heal your grieving soul. I’m going to leave you like new and everything will pass. Soon you will see the sun shine. You, more than anyone, deserve to be happy. You are going to see how your wounds are healing little by little, you are going to see how life itself is going to decant the salt that is left over in the sea”, says part of the composition.

The end of the idyll

However, after 10 years of relationship, both decided to end. Although at first it was thought that this break took place on good terms, some legal disputes between the two would reveal that their separation was not friendly.

According to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, he sued the artist for 78 million euros (more than 318 billion pesos) for her work as a manager. However, despite her attempts, the Colombian emerged victorious from the legal battle and each one continued with their respective lives.

The couple was together for ten years.

As is known, after their separation, the interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’ started a new relationship with the soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom he had two sons named Milan and Sasha. The Argentine, for his part, also decided to go ahead with his personal life.

Antonio De la Rua today

After his separation from the successful artist, De la Rúa continued to work as a businessman and started a family. From 2012 to 2018, he was in a relationship with Colombian music artist Daniela Ramos.

She, in addition to being a DJ, is a model and mother of her two children: Zulú, 9, and Mael, 5. After six years of relationship, both decided to end their romance. They currently have a cordial relationship for the sake of the little ones.

Antonio de la Rua and Daniela Ramos Photo: Instagram: daniramosofficial

It is known that De la Rúa enjoys his fatherhood to the fullest and this is demonstrated on his social networks, where His little ones are the protagonists of the snapshots he shares and he is proud of them.

Regarding his physical appearance, it seems that he has not changed much. Of course, unlike his elegant ‘look’ during some of his presentations as an artistic representative, he now opts for a much more casual one.

He lives in Berlin, Germany, and it is presumed that, like his ex-partner Shakira, he would be single.

The Fortune

Although he lost the trial against Shakira, the son of politician Fernando De la Rúa is a successful businessman. Nowadays, the Argentine is dedicated to hotel business around the world and it is known that he has acquired various land and homes, such as the mansion of Franca Sozzani, the former director of the fashion magazine ‘Vogue Italia’.

Among his investments, the Be Tulum stands out, a five-star hotel whose price per room is approximately 1,500 dollars per night (more than five million Colombian pesos). Another of his projects is in Bonds Cay, in the Bahamas.

El Universal / Mexico (GDA) and Trends EL TIEMPO

