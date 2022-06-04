Shakira: what studies other than music has the Colombian singer completed? | answers

Shakira, the Colombian singer of international stature, has not only stood out for her talent for singing and dancing, but also for her intellectual qualities. On many occasions, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” she has shared for her social networks how much he enjoys learning about Philosophy and History. Learn here about all the courses that the successful Colombian singer has taken throughout her life.

Shakira began her singing career at a very young age. At the age of four, she wrote her first poem entitled “The Crystal Rose” and asked for a typewriter as Christmas giftwhere he ended up composing several of his songs.

Languages

Shakira He completed his primary studies at a Catholic school in Barranquilla. There she was known as the ‘belly dancing girl’ because of her extraordinary talent for performing Arabian dances.

A short time later, the interpreter of “Antología” moved to Los Angeles where she continued her studies. At her American school, she took several language classes, so today speaks fluent Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic and Catalan, the mother tongue of her husband Gerard Pique.

History of Western Civilization

In the year 2007, Shakira studied a semester of the career of History of Western Civilization at the University of California . According to him in an interview, none of his companions noticed his presence.

“I went completely unnoticed and nobody recognized me during the months that I was going to classes. I would put on a baseball cap and sweatpants, and I would show up in the classroom without raising the slightest suspicion, “confessed the singer.

Shakira studied History of Western Civilization. Photo: AFP

When her songs began to be successful, Shakira had to postpone her university education to dedicate herself to music. However, she always keeps studying.

ancient philosophy

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Shakira surprised all her fans by announcing that she had just graduated from her Ancient Philosophy course at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I just graduated from a course in ancient philosophy. I know my hobbies aren’t practical, but it took me hours after I put the kids to sleep. Thanks to Plato, his predecessors and the University of Pennsylvania for the fun of these four weeks! ”, Wrote the celebrity through her Instagram account.

Shakira shared her great achievement on her social networks. Photo: Instagram Shakira

The publication caused all kinds of reactions from Internet users, who congratulated the singer for her dedication. “Queen of literature and education”, “You are unique in this world, did you know that?”, “You are amazing”, “Congratulations”, her fans wrote to her.

