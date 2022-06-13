Shakira will live in this luxurious mansion of 10 million dollars after breaking up with Piqu

During the last four years, Shakira has been trying to sell his spectacular mansion in Miami of more than 900 square meters, but without success.

During that time, the Colombian was understandably linked to Barcelona, ​​where she lived with her family, the defender of the Blaugrana and the Spanish team, Gerard Piqueand their two children, milan and sasha.

However, all of that changed after the recent announcement that the two had parted ways. The news seems to have turned the life of the singer upside down, who does not know if she will be able to continue living in the house that she shared for so many years with the star of the Catalan team.

pique he’s already moved house, moving back to the bachelor pad he owns in downtown Barcelona about a week ago.

The big question now is, Shakira will you do the same and return to your property in Miami?

Shakira’s Spectacular Miami Mansion Has It All

The mansion of the Colombian singer in Miami has everything you need to start a new life away from Barcelona. However, the problem is that her children have already got used to life in the Spanish city, and such a big movement would come with its challenges.

Having said that, the property has a lot to offer. Located in North Bay Rd Drivethe mansion of almost a thousand square meters, has a view of the sea and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In terms of additional amenities, there is also a terrace, pool and palm trees, along with an adjoining luxury gym that is fully equipped.

The house also has a 30 meter long private dock on the Biscayne Baywhich allows the singer and guests to browse whenever they want.

Although not in BarcelonaThere are worse ways to live.