Shakira: With evidence denies hospitalization for anxiety attack

With evidence, Shakira denies her alleged hospitalization for an anxiety attack… The day on which he also confirms his separation from Gerard Piquethe singer clarified what happened on May 28, when she was captured getting off and on an ambulance at the door of her home in Barcelona.

The almost novel that many media outlets replicated from Hola España magazine, without confirming the information, said that the Colombian singer was suffering from an anxiety attack so they had to call an ambulance to help her… That Shakira got in and out of the vehicle, and even They assured that Piqué (who was present), asked if he could hug her to calm her down and that she said yes.

In the images shared by the post, Shak’s mother, Doña Nidia Ripol de Mebarak, was seen accompanied by a woman and seemed anguished for the “alleged attack” of his daughter as a result of another “alleged infidelity” of his until then partner.

Well no, although this Saturday morning the singer and the Barca footballer confirmed their separationwhat they experienced a week ago had another protagonist, Don William Mebarak, and Shakira herself denies the anxiety and tells what really happened:

“Recently I have received some messages of concern about people claiming to have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall.. that day iI personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for her support and love forever, ”Shakira wrote on her Twitter account, accompanying it with a photo with her father with her entire face full of bruises.

Thus she herself clarifies that false news that went around the world, and that many even dared to confirm, about an alleged episode of anxiety of the singer.

What is certain is that the couple has decided to formalize their separationand so they let it be known with a brief statement, without much detail, that both signed and disclosed through the Spanish news agency EFE.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our childrenwhich are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they told the agency.

The end of 12 years of relationship occurs amid rumors of alleged infidelity from Piqué, which would have cost him Shakira decided to get him out of the house. The couple, who are 10 years apart, have two children, Milan and Sasha..

