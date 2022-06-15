Shakira would have been BETRAYED by detectives she hired to uncover Piqué’s INFIDELITY

The break between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué continues to give what to talk about, and although the true reasons that led them to separate have not yet been revealed, from the beginning it has been speculated that the reason was a hoax by the footballer, and now a version has emerged in which the singer would have been betrayed by detectives that she contract for uncover the infidelity of the athlete.

It should be remembered that in recent days it was speculated that the Colombian already suspected that the FC Barcelona player was seeing another woman, so shakira hired to some detectives in order for them to follow Gerardand apparently it was at one of his parties that they discovered that Pique he did have another affair.

A few weeks ago was when the rumor began that Shakira Y Pique they were going through a crisis and that they even lived separately, in addition to the fact that they could be seen in different parts, so various media already assumed that their relationship had ended, and the reason is that Gerard it was unfaithful to the mother of his children, a situation that has not been confirmed so far.

How would Shakira have been betrayed by the detectives she hired herself?

Some media have ensured that the woman with whom he went unfaithful Gerard Pique a Shakira She is a 22-year-old blonde and she is a waitress at night in a nightclub that the soccer player frequents a lot, information that was allegedly discovered by the detectives that hired shakirahowever, it has now come to light that she would have been betrayed by them by filtering such information.

According to the show program ‘The fat and the skinny’supposedly the detectives They did this for the purpose of Shakira will pay a large amount of money for some photos in which Piqué appears in very compromising situations with his lover; images that the Colombian singer has in her power and that she does not want to be spread.

Thus, the famous interpreter would have been betrayed in a mean way, because she wanted the news of their separation not to be known and hoped to announce it in a conservative way that would not be involved in a scandal, but with joy. treason of private investigators, the opposite turned out.