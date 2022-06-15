Entertainment

Shakira would have been BETRAYED by detectives she hired to uncover Piqué’s INFIDELITY

The break between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué continues to give what to talk about, and although the true reasons that led them to separate have not yet been revealed, from the beginning it has been speculated that the reason was a hoax by the footballer, and now a version has emerged in which the singer would have been betrayed by detectives that she contract for uncover the infidelity of the athlete.

It should be remembered that in recent days it was speculated that the Colombian already suspected that the FC Barcelona player was seeing another woman, so shakira hired to some detectives in order for them to follow Gerardand apparently it was at one of his parties that they discovered that Pique he did have another affair.

